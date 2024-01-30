As the home team in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs get to make the first choice on which uniform to wear for the big game this year and it appears they've made their decision.

The Chiefs unveiled their uniform choice on Tuesday and they've decided to wear their red jersey, which is what they've worn in three of their prior four Super Bowls. The Chiefs equipment team was busy on Tuesday sewing the Super Bowl LVIII patch onto each uniform and if you're wondering what that patch looks like, the team was kind enough to share what it looks like on Patrick Mahomes' uniform.

The Chiefs will almost certainly be wearing their white pants, and if that happens, you might have deja vu. If they go with that uniform combination, there's a good chance that both teams will be wearing the same exact combo that they wore back in Super Bowl LIV, a game where Kansas City beat San Francisco 31-20.

This will mark Kansas City's sixth trip to the NFL's biggest game and the fourth time they'll be wearing their red jersey. Here's how they've fared in each jersey color in the big game:

Chiefs in red: 2-1 (Wins over Vikings in Super Bowl IV and 49ers in Super Bowl LIV; loss to Bucs in Super Bowl LV)

Chiefs in white: 1-1 (Win over Eagles last year, loss to Packers in the first Super Bowl)

In last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 while wearing white, which is notable, because the team wearing white has been on a HOT STREAK in the Super Bowl. Over the past 19 years, the team wearing white has gone 16-3, which is why the 49ers might be thrilled that they get to wear their road jersey. That being said, one of those three losses came in Super Bowl LIV when the 49ers were defeated by the Chiefs.

This will be the 49ers eighth time in the NFL's biggest game and they have a winning record whether they wear their red jersey or white jersey.

49ers in red: 3-1

49ers in white: 2-1 (Only loss came to Chiefs)

Although they lost to the Chiefs in white, they probably won't mind wearing the color: The 49ers first Super Bowl win ever came while wearing their white jersey back in Super Bowl XVI. The 49ers also pulled off the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history when they beat the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV while wearing white.