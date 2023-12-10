One of the top modern-day NFL rivalries will be renewed on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. These teams have met five times since the 2020 season, including two postseason contests, and Kansas City has a 3-2 record (2-0 in playoffs) during those meetings. The Chiefs are 8-4 and sit atop the AFC West standings, while the Bills are 6-6 and currently the 11th seed in the AFC playoff picture. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Per the SportsLine Consensus, Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 49. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Bills vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Bills vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Chiefs vs. Bills, the model is picking Kansas City to cover. While the Chiefs are coming off a loss to Green Bay, they have a knack for bouncing back, as they've won 10 straight games following a defeat, the longest active streak in the NFL. The NFL betting trends also favor the defending Super Bowl champions since they're 4-1 against the spread over their last five home games. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 1-5 ATS away from home this season and 1-7 against the spread overall across its last eight contests.

Allen ranks second in the league with 16 turnovers, including at least one interception in his last eight games. As a team, the Bills are averaging two giveaways per game away from home in 2023, while Kansas City capitalizes on getting extra possessions. Over their last 20 games with multiple takeaways, the Chiefs are 15-5 against the spread. Add in that Mahomes is backed by the best defense he's had in his career and the model has the Chiefs (-2.5) covering well over 50% of the time.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS