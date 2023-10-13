Taylor Swift always draws a good deal of attention, whether she is performing at her Eras Tour or simply attending an NFL game. Ever since Swift has started going to Kansas City Chiefs games to watch Travis Kelce, someone she's rumored to be dating, the camera has seemingly caught her every move. However, Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels says that will not be the case for this week's "Thursday Night Football" when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos

Swift is in attendance, but Michaels told Sports Illustrated this week that the Amazon Prime team will keep the references and cutaways to her at a minimum.

"What we're gonna do tonight, everything in moderation," Michaels said. "Our crew talked about it this morning. You can't make a sideshow the show. The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game. There are people, I don't know how many, it could be a sizable number, but it's certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they'd be satisfied with that. This is not what we're doing to do."

Michaels emphasized the importance of keeping the game on the field as the main focus. He admitted there would inevitably be a couple of shots of Swift at the game, but Michaels said anything more than that would be "farcical."

Between the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears and their road matchup with the New York Jets, Swift has gotten plenty of attention on the broadcasts. It sounds like that will be more toned down during this week's clash between AFC West foes.

The Chiefs look to extend their winning streak to five games.