With the Chiefs facing off against the Broncos on Thursday night, there's only one question that anyone seems to care about: Will Taylor Swift be at the game?

The answer to that question is yes and we know that because she's already at the stadium and has made her way to a box. The singer arrived at GEHA Field about an hour before kickoff, which was at 8:15 p.m. ET. Once she was in the building, she was whisked away by a golf cart.

Swift was seen sporting a Chiefs' zip-up and was waving and smiling at fans as she walked by.

Once again, Swift is seen with Kelce's mom Donna Kelce in a box at Arrowhead.

The fact that the singer showed up is somewhat impressive and that's because she's in the midst of a busy week. For one, the movie version of her "Eras Tour" is coming out this week. The movie, which was originally slated to come out on Friday, is now being released on Thursday, which means it will be happening while Swift is at the game.

The premiere for the movie was held on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and yes, Swift attended it, which means it's been a wild 24 hours for her.

As for the Chiefs, the game against Denver will be streaming on Amazon and although you'll definitely see Swift's face on Thursday night, the company is apparently going to keep things to a minimum. Al Michaels, who will be calling the game, said this week that Amazon's coverage of Swift will be in "moderation."

Someone apparently forgot to pass that information along to the rest of the broadcast team because Swift was shown twice within her first 20 minutes at the stadium.

With Swift in attendance, it's practically a guarantee that Travis Kelce will be playing. The tight end had been listed as questionable, but all signs point to him being on the field for the Chiefs.

It's still not clear if Swift and Kelce are officially dating, but if they're not, then she must be a HUGE Chiefs fans, because this is the third game of the season that she has attended.

Swift showed up in Kansas City for the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Bears. During that game, Swift sat with Kelce's mom, Donna, and that's once again where she'llbe perched on Thursday night.

After attending the Bears game, Swift followed that up by attending the team's Week 4 game against the Jets with multiple celebrity friends. After that game was over, Kelce said he thought the NFL went a little too far with its coverage of Swift.

"I think it's fun when they show who's at the game," Travis said. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

Swift wasn't in attendance for the Chiefs' road win over the Vikings in Week 5, but she's back to cheer on Kelce for Week 6.

Although Michaels is insisting that the coverage of Swift will be in moderation, that could change. If the game turns into a blowout -- which is certainly possible on a night where the Chiefs are favored by 10.5 -- it won't be surprising if the entire broadcast turns into a giant promo for all things Swift.