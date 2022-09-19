Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league's official transactions wire Monday. The suspension comes following an arrest in January for misdemeanor property damage, per NFL Media.

The incident occurred after an argument with the mother of his son. At the time of the incident, Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, said Gay was visiting his son when the argument occurred. According to Lepselter, Gay broke the mother of his son's vacuum and was charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000.

In June, Gay agreed to a pre-trial diversion program, which includes mental health counseling.

The four games Gay will miss come against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. He is currently set to return to play on Oct. 23 when the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

In two games played this season, Gay had 16 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two defended passes and one hit on the quarterback.

The Chiefs recently promoted linebackers Elijah Lee and Jack Cochrane off the practice squad -- two players who will help provide depth without Gay.