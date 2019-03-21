Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid collusion settlement: Duo reportedly split less than $10 million

When Colin Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos announced in February that the quarterback's collusion case with the NFL had been settled, one small detail was left out of the announcement: the amount of money Kaepernick would be getting from the NFL.

Although all parties in the case were subject to a confidentiality agreement, it appears we now have a better idea of what the settlement number was. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kaepernick and Eric Reid settled their collusion case for less than $10 million.

One thing that's not clear is how much each player will receive in the settlement. As the WSJ noted, there was no information on how the $10 million would be divided between the players or how much they will be paying in legal fees.

Kaepernick originally filed his grievance against the NFL back in October 2017. The case then made its way through the league's arbitration system for a period of nearly 16 months before the settlement was announced in February.

In the case, the quarterback's camp claimed that the NFL's 32 owners "colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since March 2017. The 31-year-old quarterback quietly began protesting back in August 2016 against racial injustice and police brutality against minorities by sitting during the national anthem. Kaepernick eventually decided to kneel during the anthem after talking with a former Army Green Beret.

Although Kaepernick hasn't been able to find work in the NFL, Reid hasn't had the same issue. The defensive back was signed to a one-year deal by the Panthers during the 2018 season and after a solid year, Reid was rewarded with a three-year contract extension in February, just days before the settlement was announced.