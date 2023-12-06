A member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad will be unable to play for the remainder of the regular season, as defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, per NFL Media.

Muhammad is the second Colts defensive lineman to be suspended for PEDs this season, as defensive tackle Grover Stewart was handed a six-game sentence in October.

Muhammad has spent the majority of his career with the Colts, but has not played in a game this season. A sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017 out of the University of Miami, Muhammad played four games in his rookie season, and was then waived ahead of the 2018 season. He was claimed by the Colts, and ended up spending four seasons in Indy.

From 2018-21, Muhammad recorded 127 combined tackles, 11 sacks and 30 QB hits in 64 total games played with 25 starts. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, Muhammad signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears. In 16 games played last season, he recorded 29 combined tackles, one sack and three QB hits. Muhammad was released this past offseason, and rejoined the Colts.