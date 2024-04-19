Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard held his pre-draft press conference on Friday, but the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft was not all that was discussed. Ballard also revealed that tight end Drew Ogletree had been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List, and is back with the franchise for offseason workouts, per ESPN.

Ogletree was arrested in December 2023 after allegedly committing domestic violence, with a woman even being taken to the hospital. He initially faced two level-six felonies, each carrying a maximum penalty of two and a half years in prison. However, the charges were "dismissed with prejudice" on March 5, per Fox 59.

As for what the Commissioner's List is, it's a unique designation utilized by the league in unique circumstances, in which the team has no say. Players on this list cannot participate in football activities, but they are still paid. Here's an explanation, via NFL.com:

"The Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic. The Commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player's time on the Exempt List will be finite or will continue until the Commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the Active List."

Ogletree joined the Colts as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Youngstown State. A torn ACL cost him his rookie season, but Ogletree returned to the field in 2023 and caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games played before his arrest.

The Colts tight end room now includes Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Eric Tomlinson and Jelani Woods.