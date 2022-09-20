The Commanders will look to get back on track in Week 3, when they host the upstart Eagles in an anticipated NFC East battle. But they'll do it without the anchor of their offensive line. Two days after exiting Washington's loss to the Lions with a lower-leg injury, starting center Chase Roullier is set to miss at least the next four games on injured reserve, coach Ron Rivera announced. Ultimately, the sixth-year veteran could be sidelined for the majority of, if not the entire, 2022 season, according to The Athletic.

Hurt in a collision with teammate Sam Cosmi on the Commanders' penultimate offensive play Sunday, Roullier is expected to seek additional medical opinions on his knee issue, per Ben Standig. But Rivera has already declared the lineman will hit short-term IR "at a minimum." Washington on Tuesday reportedly signed former Texans starter Nick Martin, the younger brother of Cowboys standout Zack Martin, as added insurance at the position, signaling Roullier's indefinite unavailability.

Roullier briefly opened 2022 training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list while finishing rehabilitation from 2021 injuries, which included a broken fibula and ankle ligament damage that limited him to eight games. When healthy, he's graded out as an above-average starter, landing a four-year, $40.5 million contract extension following the 2020 campaign.

With Roullier sidelined, reserve guard Wes Schweitzer is expected to take over at center, though he missed Washington's Week 2 loss with a hamstring injury. Martin, meanwhile, figures to slot in as the top backup.