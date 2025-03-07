Just two weeks ago, the Washington Commanders granted star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade. The two-time Pro Bowler apparently didn't find the kind of interest he and Washington were hoping for, as the Commanders will be releasing Allen ahead of free agency, per NFL Media.

Allen was set to enter the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2021. His $15.5 million base salary for the 2025 season was not guaranteed. In 2024, Allen recorded two sacks through six games before suffering what was believed to be a torn pectoral in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen rehabbed vigorously, and returned for Washington's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, and started in all three of the Commanders' playoff games.

Allen's 42 career sacks rank 10th all time in Washington franchise history. The No. 17 overall pick out of Alabama was elected into the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame in 2019, as he attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. The local legend was a leader for the Commanders over his eight seasons while the franchise underwent as many team name changes as postseason appearances. Now, he will be free to choose his next NFL team.