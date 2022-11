The Rams lost last Sunday's game to the 49ers, but they seem to have avoided an even bigger loss. Star wideout Cooper Kupp, who hurt his ankle late in the 31-14 defeat, did not suffer any structural damage, but rather has tissue swelling, per head coach Sean McVay. On Friday, McVay announced that Kupp will play against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

Kupp, who walked off the field under his own power, was seen with his ankle wrapped in the locker room after the game. While he said he wanted to see how his ankle responds over the next few days, Kupp said signs pointed to him "dodging a bullet" of a more serious injury, according to The Athletic. Based on what McVay said, that seems to be the case.

When asked about Kupp's injury after the game, McVay said he was "kicking himself" for not running the ball in that situation. McVay ultimately called a run and a kneel down to end the game following Kupp's injury, which occurred on a six-yard reception with 1:02 left.

The reception was Kupp's only one of the second half. The All-Pro receiver finished the game with 79 yards on eight receptions while being targeted 12 times. Kupp had seven catches in the first half, which included his 16-yard touchdown reception that gave the Rams a 14-7 lead with 6:35 left in the second quarter.

Los Angeles wouldn't score again, however, as the 49ers scored 24 unanswered points while defeating the Rams for an eighth straight time in the regular season. The 49ers were spearheaded by their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, who threw, caught and ran for scores as San Francisco evened its record at 4-4. The Rams fell to 3-4 and are currently behind San Francisco and Seattle in the NFC West division standings.