The Los Angeles Rams are currently sailing through some rough waters at a very inopportune time. After two-straight losses, including a 20-9 defeat to the Seahawks in Week 16, Sean McVay's team needs to pull out a win over the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale to stamp their ticket into the playoffs. A third-straight L would then put their fate in the hands of the Chicago Bears, who would then need to lose to Green Bay for L.A. to get in.

As they gear up for this pivotal matchup, they'll be doing so without quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent surgery on his thumb that will likely keep him out until the playoffs, and now Cooper Kupp.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they had placed the star receiver on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but did not signify if it was due to a positive test or if he was deemed a close contact. If it were the ladder, there would be a chance that he could still play on Sunday had he clears the NFL protocols. That, however, isn't the case as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Kupp has indeed tested positive for the coronavirus and will be out for Week 17.

Goff's absence in this game throws backup John Wolford into the starting spot, who'll now be short-handed when he jumps in under center. Kupp is Los Angeles' leader in receptions (92) and receiving yards (974) this season. That said, the club does have multiple weapons that can help cushion the blow of his absence, with receivers Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, and Van Jefferson leading the way along with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett.