Country music superstar Garth Brooks is set to open a new bar in Nashville in March and wants to bring in a headliner when it launches. After initially stating that he wasn't planning to attend the grand opening, Brooks stated that he'd attend if Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were to be in attendance in a video on his website.

"Big man, I'm just telling you this, I will be at the grand opening if you're there," Brooks said. "I'll send a plane if you want to come and get another shot at the title."

Brooks' suggestion certainly didn't come out of left field. His question comes after Kelce performed Brooks' famous song "Friends In Low Places" during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade earlier this month.

"You want to come sing?" Garth posted to Kelce.

Kelce has yet to publicly respond to Brooks' request, but the Chiefs tight end is dating pop star Taylor Swift, who owns a home in Nashville. It's certainly possible that Kelce could drop in. He's currently in Australia with Swift for the latest leg of her "Eras Tour."

The bar, called "Friends In Low Places," will open on Nashville's Lower Broadway on March 7.