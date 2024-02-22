Taylor Swift showed up to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season to support her boyfriend, and now, Travis Kelce is returning the favor.

After cheering on Kelce during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers, Swift didn't get to celebrate for very long and that's because she had to head to Australia for the next leg of her "Eras Tour." The singer has four upcoming concerts in Sydney, and it appears Kelce is definitely going to be there.

The Chiefs tight end made his way to Australia this week and we know that because it's been huge news Down Under. Kelce landed in Sydney around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday (5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the states) after getting a ride on Swift's private jet.

A few hours after landing in Sydney, Kelce and Swift went on a date to the Sydney Zoo.

This marked the second straight day that Swift visited the Sydney Zoo, and it seems that she liked it so much that she decided to bring Kelce back when she returned for her second trip. If you're wondering whether Kelce enjoys the zoo, the answer appears to be yes.

The man can't resist a good zoo.

Their zoo date comes one week after Kelce attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, which ended in tragedy after 23 people were shot. After hearing the news, Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, who was the only victim killed in the shooting. For his part, Kelce donated $100,000 to the family of two small children who were shot during the parade.

Although the couple got in a zoo date on Thursday, there probably won't be very many dates over the next few days and that's because Swift has four straight days of concerts starting on Feb. 23.

After her time in Sydney, the "Eras Tour" will take Swift to Singapore, where she has six concerts scheduled from March 2 thru 9. It's unknown if Kelce will be following her on that leg of the tour, but it wouldn't be surprising if he does.