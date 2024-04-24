If there's one coach in the NFL who's squarely on the hot seat heading into the 2024 season, it's Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys head coach is headed into the final year of his contract with the team, which means he has no safety net.

With his future up in the air, McCarthy made a move this week that shows just how much he's preparing himself for what could possibly come next offseason. According to ESPN.com, McCarthy has hired Don Yee to serve as his agent. If you've heard Yee's name before, that's probably because he has a superstar list of clients that includes Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

This is definitely an interesting hire and it proves that McCarthy is well aware that he might be looking for a job following the 2024 season. McCarthy was originally hired by the Cowboys in 2020 and although he's had a lot of success in Dallas, including three straight 12-win seasons, he hasn't been able to get the organization over the hump.

The Cowboys haven't made to the NFC title game since 1995 and that drought has continued under McCarthy. The 60-year-old coach has led the Cowboys to the postseason in three of his four years with the team, but he's gone 1-3 in those three appearances and Dallas hasn't been able to advance out of the divisional round.

If McCarthy does end up becoming a coaching free agent next offseason, there's a good chance he'll have a long list of suitors. Although he hasn't gotten Dallas to a Super Bowl, he has managed to go 42-25 in four seasons while also dealing with Jerry Jones.

With Yee in place, that shows the Cowboys that McCarthy is ready to look at his other options if he feels like the team is ready to get rid of him. The flip side here is that if McCarthy has a successful year in 2024 and the Cowboys want to keep him, he now has Yee representing him, which means he might play hardball with the Jones family in any potential negotiation.