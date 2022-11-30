Odell Beckham Jr. will begin visiting interested teams this week, and all of them are likely playoff contenders looking for a late-year boost at wide receiver. But the Cowboys, who have been especially upfront about their pursuit of the former Rams standout, aren't necessarily just eyeing Beckham for 2022. A day after owner Jerry Jones hinted Dallas could use the wideout beyond this season, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reports Beckham could land a multi-year contract with the Cowboys.

The free agent, who's yet to play this year while recovering from a torn ACL, is scheduled to visit the Giants and Bills before meeting with Dallas on Monday. But Beckham's specific contract desires are part of the equation, and Jones, who's shown the most public affection for the pass catcher, appears best positioned to meet them. In advance of Beckham's official visit, it's "feasible" the team is preparing a multi-year deal in the event the "numbers are reasonable," per Anderson.

That's not to say other teams won't make an effort to land the former Pro Bowler. Bills star Von Miller has been upfront about his own connection to Beckham, and his desire for the two to team up in Buffalo. The wideout has a built-in connection to New York, where he spent the first five years of his career. Beyond that, the Chiefs and Ravens are also engaged in conversations with the receiver, per Anderson, though no visits have been scheduled to this point.

Beckham, 30, has reportedly been medically cleared in rehab from his ACL tear. But he hasn't taken the field since the Rams' Super Bowl win in February.