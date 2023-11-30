The month of November was a good one for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they go 3-1 during the month, but they were dominant on both sides of the ball: The offense averaged 37.5 points per game while the defense held the Cowboys' four opponents to an average of just 16.3 points per game.

The NFL honored the Cowboys' strong month on Thursday by naming Dak Precott the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month. As if that's not impressive enough, the league also named DaRon Bland the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, which makes the Cowboys just the second team in NFL history to have both the offensive and defensive player of the month in the SAME month.

Before this week, the only other time that happened came back in October 2018 when Todd Gurley won the offensive honors for the Rams in the same month that Aaron Donald won the defensive award. The Rams ended up making it to the Super Bowl that season and it's safe to say that the Cowboys would be extremely happy if their season ended in the same way.

A big reason Prescott won the offensive award is because he was unstoppable in November. The Cowboys quarterback threw 13 touchdown passes, which was the most in the NFL for the month. He also threw for 1,298 yards in November, which was more than any other QB in the NFC.

As for Bland, giving him the defensive award was likely a no-brainer for the NFL. Bland had a huge month that included three interceptions and that's not even the most impressive part: The most impressive part is that he had two pick-sixes in November. The second pick-six gave him five for the season, which set a new NFL record.

When it comes to the NFL's monthly awards, the Cowboys have been cleaning up this year. In the NFC, the NFL has handed out nine awards so far -- the player of the month goes to one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player each month -- and the Cowboys have won four of the nine awards.

Besides Bland and Prescott, the Cowboys also had Micah Parson win defensive player of the month in September followed by Brandon Aubrey taking home special teams player of the month in October.

Although Bland and Prescott have already won their monthly awards, they actually have to play one more game in November and that will come on Thursday night against the Seahawks.