Dak Prescott is chugging along in his rehab following that gruesome season-ending ankle injury during the 2020 season, and it appears like he's making some significant strides in his recovery. While speaking to reporters during a charity event where the Cowboys quarterback was delivering meals to the homeless, Prescott gave an encouraging update on where he's at as he gears up for the start of the 2021 season.

"I'm close. I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful," said Prescott, via the official team website. "There's no doubt that when I need to be successful and when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the time will be right."

Of course, this is a fantastic development for Prescott and Dallas' prospects of contending in the NFC East this coming season. While Prescott didn't reveal a definitive timetable for when he will be back on the field, CBS Sports Cowboys insider Patrik Walker has previously reported that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been one of a number of Cowboys at the team facility ramping up their strength and conditioning work leading up to OTAs, which will occur in the next few weeks.

Naturally, the Cowboys likely won't press the issue with Prescott as it relates to how much he'll be allowed to do once he's given medical clearance by doctors and is able to re-join his teammates on the field. That said, Prescott was seen doing drills recently and Walker reported back on April 7 that there had been no setbacks with his surgically repaired ankle, so things are certainly trending in the right direction.

Not only has the 27-year-old been able to make positive strides in his rehab, but the Cowboys showed tremendous faith that he'll be able to return to his elite status by handing him that long-awaited contract extension in early March. This mega-deal will pay Prescott $160 million ($126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus) over the next four seasons. With Dallas shelling out that kind of dough, they certainly expect Prescott to be able to put this injury in his rearview mirror, which he seems well on his way of doing.