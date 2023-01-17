The Dallas Cowboys finally were able to win a road playoff game in the 21st century, thanks in large part to the incredible play of Dak Prescott. On a night when the Cowboys needed a big performance from their franchise quarterback, Prescott delivered.

Prescott finished 25 of 33 for 305 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Cowboys' convincing 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys quarterback also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in Cowboys history to throw for two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a playoff game.

Dallas earned its first road playoff victory since the 1992 NFC Championship Game, a victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Cowboys lost eight straight road playoff games prior to Monday's victory, which came one day shy of 30 years to the day (January 17, 1993) the franchise won its last road playoff game. Dallas went on to win the Super Bowl in that 1992 season.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 66.2 YDs 2860 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

Prescott became just one of five players with four-plus passing touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown in a playoff game, the first player to accomplish the feat since Matt Ryan in 2016. Tobin Rote (1957), Peyton Manning (2004), and Aaron Rodgers (2009) also threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in a playoff game.

Prescott's five total touchdowns are the most in a playoff game in Cowboys history. He passed Troy Aikman (Super Bowl XXVII) and Roger Staubach (1975 NFC Championship) for the franchise mark. The Cowboys improved to 2-3 in the postseason since Prescott became the starting quarterback in 2016.

Monday's performance was Prescott's fourth straight playoff game with a passing and rushing touchdown, the longest streak for any player since the NFL merger. Prescott has four career rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, while all other Cowboys quarterbacks have three combined in the 62-year history of the franchise.

In the biggest game of the season for the Cowboys -- and arguably Prescott's career -- the Cowboys quarterback turned in an elite performance. The Cowboys have an opportunity to advance to their first NFC Championship game since the 1995 season thanks to Prescott.