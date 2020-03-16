Cowboys free agency 2020: Dallas signs Blake Jarwin to multi-year extension, rescinding tender
It appears the heir to Jason Witten has finally been named
The Dallas Cowboys just got a major deal done, albeit not one most have been eyeballing -- i.e., Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper. The team was expected to issue a tender as high as a second-rounder on tight end Blake Jarwin, but with the goal of securing a long-term deal as soon as possible, sources told CBS Sports. They were able to come to terms before the tender offer was ever presented though, with both sides agreeing on a four-year deal worth up to $24.25 million that also includes $9.25 million in guarantees -- separate sources now confirm.
That keeps Jarwin in tow through the 2023 season and unequivocally makes him -- a three-year backup forced behind future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten in 2017 and 2019 -- the starter at the position going forward.
Sources told CBS Sports the Cowboys lack of an attractive offer being made to Jason Witten was directly tied to their desire to retain Jarwin and possibly make him the No. 1 tight end in Dallas, while also adding a complementary piece in either free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft, and the club met with Jarwin's representatives at the NFL combine with the hopes of getting something done to keep him in Dallas for the future.
Considering Jarwin was initially an undrafted free agent, demanding a team compensate the Cowboys with a second-round pick to woo him away showed exactly how much belief they have in him. For his part, Jarwin has just as much belief in himself -- if not more -- as I ascertained from a recent conversation with the 25-year-old.
"Absolutely," Jarwin told CBS Sports following the conclusion of the season, when I asked him if he was ready to potentially get the nod as the No. 1 in the Cowboys tight end unit in 2020. "I'm fully confident in myself to be a full-time playmaker in this league. I feel like I'm in pretty good shape right now and I can make a lot of big plays, but I think I can be even better. It's my job to get back to work, hit it hard and watch a lot of film.
"I think that's where it starts. You have to see what you're not doing very well. I think that's important. ...It pays off in the long run."
With Witten heavily mulling his NFL future -- one that doesn't include him being a starter for the Cowboys -- the team itself is finally executing its past-due plan of looking through the windshield as opposed to staring in the rearview mirror, as Jarwin readies himself to stay put in Dallas in 2020 and far beyond.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Grading Texans-Cardinals Hopkins trade
There's no justifiable explanation for what the Texans just did
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
2020 NFL franchise tag tracker
Keep track with who's getting tagged by their teams before they can reach free agency
-
Dolphins expected to sign Shaq Lawson
Lawson recorded a career high 6.5 sacks last season
-
Ravens trade Hurst to Falcons
Hurst is a former first-round pick by the Ravens
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game