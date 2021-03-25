This isn't the Dallas Cowboys we've all become accustomed to, defensively speaking. They're suddenly valuing the safety position with reckless abandon that's long been absent in North Texas, and it's created a very intriguing situation in free agency. On Wednesday, they hosted three veteran safeties after having signed Pro Bowl defensive back Keanu Neal to the team -- who is being viewed right now as a flex player who'll float between safety and linebacker. They've now agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jayron Kearse, sources tell CBS Sports, a last-minute addition to a visit list headlined by Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee.

The addition of Kearse, like Neal before him, did not suddenly delete their conversations with Hooker and Kazee.

As noted often by CBS Sports over the past several days leading into the visits, meeting with the latter two was largely rooted in the Cowboys wanting to perform medical evaluations to gauge risk/progess of both following season-ending injuries in 2020, with both having suffered a torn Achilles. With the evaluations now complete, the front office has a much more detailed idea of which player they're more interested in adding. Both left the building without deals and a formal offer hasn't yet been made to either as of early Thursday morning, but with Kazee now set to meet with the Detroit Lions, there could be more movement (read: heightened sense of urgency) on that front from the Cowboys.

And in selecting between Kazee and Hooker -- the likelihood of adding both being very low at the moment -- the former has the added edge of familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, along with his ability to flex between safety and cornerback to help provide depth at another position of need. And as witnessed with Neal, that flexibility is extremely attractive to Quinn. Both Quinn and VP of Player Personnel Will McClay were in South Carolina on Wednesday evaluating and meeting with potential 10th-overall pick Jaycee Horn, but they've now been fully brought up to speed on Kazee and Hooker, one source noted.

Decision time.

Additionally, as an aside that isn't completely an aside, should the Cowboys decide to present a formal offer to either, sources indicate it's not expected to be a long-term deal and/or one laden with guaranteed money. It's likely to be short-term and laced with incentives and escalators, protecting the team and forcing the player into proving they can remain on the field in 2021. This would put the potential signing in the same space as the addition of Neal and Kearse, in that it wouldn't alter the team's draft plan, the expectation remaining they'll look to grab an impact safety in late April, and there are several prospects they have their eye on.

While things sort themselves out on the Kazee and Hooker front, Kearse joins the team having most recently spent time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, where he signed just ahead of the playoffs. Prior to his time in Maryland, the former seventh-round pick logged seven starts in 11 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He's currently being viewed as a depth signing who'll be tasked with taking the field for special teams as well, and not the supposed starter opposite breakout star Donovan Wilson. The team is still in the hunt to locate that individual, and isn't afraid to wait until the NFL draft to do so, knowing they'll likely get one there even if they do add another one of the veterans they met with this week.



That's a lot of energy being put toward a position usually glossed over by the Cowboys, which hints at not only a change in scheme under Quinn, but also a change in the defensive culture entirely.



Insert eyeballs emoji here.