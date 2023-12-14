The NFL has been holding international games since 2007, and in that time, the Dallas Cowboys have only been scheduled for one game, which came in 2014 when they played the Jaguars in London.

In that 31-17 win, the Cowboys were the visiting team, which means that after 16 years of international games, Dallas still hasn't had to "host" a game. There's a reason for that: Jerry Jones doesn't want to lose a home game and all the profit that comes with that.

"I'm very reluctant to move a home game from here to there," Jones said Wednesday of playing internationally, via the team's official website. "We have a lot of fans. It fits for a lot of clubs, it doesn't fit for the Cowboys as much. We got the highest attendance in the NFL, of course. When we don't have a game here, it makes a big difference."

The problem for the Cowboys is that they're likely not going to have a choice anymore when it comes to "hosting" an international game. During the NFL's annual winter meeting Wednesday, the league's 32 owners voted to expand the international schedule.

For the past two years, there have been a total of five international games, but that number will be jumping up to nine in 2025. (There will be eight games plus a Jaguars' London game.) The addition of four extra games is going to have a major impact on the Cowboys, because they will now HAVE to "host" an international game whether they like it or not.

If the Cowboys are going to be forced to "host" an international game, Jones said he's only open to one location.

"When we aren't playing here, I want to be in Mexico City. Period." Jones said. "Mexico City is good and close. If I'm going international, I want to play in Mexico City. Mainly because of our fans and our following and the affinity that we get here back home in the United States."

Under the current international scheduling formula, every NFL team is required to "host" at least one international game every eight years. Starting in 2025, all teams will be required to host an international game at least once every four years.

Although Jones only wants to play in Mexico, that doesn't mean that his team will never make a trip to Europe (or Brazil). The Cowboys owner did say that if his team is the visiting team, it'll play an international game anywhere.

"We don't want to give a home game up to go play a game someplace else," Jones said. "We can make it work under certain circumstances when we're the visiting team. We can make that work."

The problem with that is that most teams don't want the game moved to an international location when they're scheduled to host the Cowboys. If the Cowboys are on your schedule, most teams will likely protect that game -- because it will always sell-out -- but if they don't protect that game, then Jones will be more than happy to see his team sent abroad.

Under the old rules, teams were allowed to protect four games per year from being moved to an international location, but starting in 2025, teams will only be allowed to protect two games per year, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Thursday. With only two protections, that could potentially open the door for the Cowboys to play more games abroad as the visiting team.

No matter what happens, the Cowboys will be playing more international games than ever starting in 2025. Currently, the Cowboys have gone nine years without playing in an international game, which is the second-longest drought in the NFL, trailing only the Steelers, who haven't played abroad since 2013.