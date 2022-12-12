The Dallas Cowboys' most recent win came at a cost. During the team's comeback against the Texans, starting right tackle Terence Steele suffered a season-ending injury. On Monday, the team announced Steele tore his ACL after tests were done on his left knee.

Steele was a significant part of the Cowboys' success during the team's first 13 games. His presence helped Dallas boast the NFL's third-ranked scoring offense. They are also seventh in the league in rushing and 3rd-down efficiency and third in red zone efficiency. His presence played a large role in Dallas' line allowing just 16 sacks thus far.

Jason Peters, a 40-year-old veteran and Eagles legend, was called into action on Sunday after backup Josh Ball struggled to fill Steele's spot at right tackle. Peters, who prior to Sunday had not taken a snap at that position in a live game since 2005, more than held his own while helping the Cowboys rally for a 27-23 win.

"It was awesome," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said of Peters' performance. "A guy that hadn't played right tackle since '05, but a veteran, a gold-jacket veteran. You have no worries when he comes in, and wherever he has to fill in and do his job, you know his standards and his expectations are to the highest; and he'll give it his all.

"… He's just contributed so much to this team. … Coming in at right tackle on that final drive, did exactly what he needed to do in giving me some time and allowing me to take some opportunities down the field. Hell of a player, hell of a tackle -- right or left."

While it appears that Peters could fill Steele's shoes for the long haul, the Cowboys will surely explore their options as it relates to adding more depth at the position.

Dallas recently opened the 21-day practice window for sidelined left tackle Tyron Smith, and it's possibly he could suit up in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith went down in training camp with a torn hamstring, which required surgery.

Veterans Nate Solder and Bryan Bulaga are among the available offensive tackles the Cowboys may look to pursue in the coming weeks.