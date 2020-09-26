The Dallas Cowboys will be up against arguably the NFC front-runner when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but all signs point to them playing without their starting left tackle. According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Tyron Smith is unexpected to suit up for Week 3 while recovering from a neck injury.

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who also missed the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for the second straight week. He missed Friday's walk-through, however, and appears to be on a longer-term rehabilitation schedule.

"Smith's medical situation is a concern, something the Cowboys believe they'll have to manage carefully over a prolonged period," Gehlken reported Saturday. "Trotting him out now, after he hasn't practiced since suffered the injury during individual drills on Sept. 17, may not compute."

Dallas got by just fine without Smith in Week 2, when they started second-year backup Brandon Knight and scored 40 points to come back and beat the Falcons. They might be OK without the four-time All-Pro against Seattle, too. As Gehlken pointed out, the Seahawks don't necessarily boast an elite pass rusher, with much of their blitzing success coming from new safety Jamal Adams. That said, the Cowboys could still elevate left tackle insurance, like practice-squad lineman Eric Smith, ahead of Sunday's showdown.

"Tyron's making progress," coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday. "He's getting better."

Just not quite enough to return to action, it seems.