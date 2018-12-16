Cowboys vs. Colts odds, line: Picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 5-0 on Dallas games

The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts are coming off wins over division rivals. Now, the streaking Cowboys go for their sixth straight win and a division crown when they visit playoff-hopeful Indianapolis on Sunday. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. Dallas (8-5) has won five straight against the Eagles (twice), Falcons, Redskins, and Saints, and can wrap up the NFC East with a win. Meanwhile, the Colts (7-6) need to victory to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture after the Texans won on Saturday. Sportsbooks list Indianapolis as a 3-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 47 in the latest Cowboys vs. Colts odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Colts picks and predictions, see what Dallas expert Emory Hunt picked.

Hunt, a former college running back who founded the Football Gameplan analysis site, has an uncanny feel for the Cowboys. He's nailed five straight spread picks for or against Dallas, and 10 of 13 dating back to last season.

In Week 13, with Dallas getting a touchdown at home against the high-flying Saints, Hunt told his followers to back the Cowboys without hesitation. He said Dallas' athletic defense would give New Orleans fits. The result: Cowboys 13, Saints 10 -- an outright upset. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has spotted huge value in the Colts vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV) line and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Colts are a well-rounded team that's supporting Andrew Luck (34 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) with strong pass protection and an underrated defense. In last Sunday's 24-21 upset win in Houston, the Colts sacked Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson five times, held stud wideout DeAndre Hopkins to 36 yards and limited their division rival to 315 total yards. Indy has allowed just 15.3 points per game over its last four contests.

The Colts have covered four straight against winning teams, and the home team has covered four of the last five in this series. And whereas the Cowboys have won five straight, the Colts have been on a heater of their own, winning six of their last seven, including an impressive 37-5 victory against the Bills and a lopsided 38-10 win over the Titans.

But just because the Colts are at home and Luck looks as healthy as ever doesn't mean they'll cover a field goal against the red-hot Cowboys.

Dallas has covered all five games during its win streak, with running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring five touchdowns and averaging 172 yards from scrimmage in that span. He had an astounding 40 touches in last week's overtime win over the Eagles. Elliott is complementing recently acquired receiver Amari Cooper, who has exploded for five touchdowns in his past three games.

The Cowboys rank second with 18.9 points allowed per game, and have not given up more than 23 since Week 9. Plus, the Colts could be without receiver TY Hilton, who was absent from practice all week with an ankle injury. Hilton has at least seven receptions in the last four games and topped 100 yards three times over that span.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning Over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's identified a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers Cowboys vs. Colts? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, from a former running back who's 5-0 on Cowboys picks, and find out.