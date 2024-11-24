The Washington Commanders look to snap their two game losing streak as they host NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders (7-4) enter off a 26-18 loss in Philadelphia last Thursday, while the Cowboys fell at home to the Texans on Monday night, 34-10. Dallas has won five of the last six meetings, including 45-10 and 38-10 victories during the 2023-24 season. Washington is 7-3-1 against the spread, while Dallas is 2-8 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 45. Washington is the -588 money line favorite (risk $588 to win $100), while Dallas is the +440 underdog. Before making any Cowboys vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Commanders vs. Cowboys spread: Commanders -10.5

Commanders vs. Cowboys over/under: 45 points

Commanders vs. Cowboys money line: Commanders -588, Cowboys +440

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has lost five straight games and is all but out of the NFC playoff race, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is still a force to be reckoned with. There aren't too many bright spots on the Cowboys' roster at this point, but the talented receiver, who led the league in catches last year (135), is one of them. This season, Lamb has 774 yards and four touchdowns on 67 receptions. Without Dak Prescott (hamstring) in the lineup though, Lamb will likely fall far short of last year's 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 354 yards and a score against Houston on Monday and has proven to be a capable replacement quarterback. If he can utilize Lamb and Dallas' other weapons, the Cowboys can make it interesting on Sunday afternoon against the Commanders. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Though he's still a heavy favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, quarterback Jayden Daniels has seen his play slip over the past two weeks. In Washington's two most recent losses, Daniels has failed to throw for 400 yards combined, while throwing for only one touchdown in the process. He also hasn't been a rushing threat, with 10 carries for 23 yards in Weeks 10 and 11 combined.

Against a weak Dallas secondary, Daniels has the opportunity to get back on track in a big way. Top wide receiver Terry McLaurin has 48 receptions for 721 yards and six touchdowns this season, despite a one grab for 10 yards performance against Philadelphia last week. The Cowboys surrender the second most rushing yards per game (151.0) so running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler may also find success for the Commanders this week. See which team to pick here.

