Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, line: Picks, predictions from proven expert who's 4-0 on Dallas games

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys face off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the winner getting the inside track in the ultra-competitive NFC East. The favorite has covered in five of the last six meetings between these two teams, but the Eagles are 5-2 against the spread their last seven trips to Dallas. In the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, America's Team is a three-point favorite after the line moved as high as 3.5. The over-under for total points scored has risen all the way to 45.5 after opening at 43. On the money line, the Cowboys are -185 (risk $185 to win $100), while the Eagles are +155 (risk $100 to win $155). With Vegas predicting a tight battle, you'll want to hear what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say before laying any of your own Eagles vs. Cowboys picks.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football. He is having another impressive season with his point-spread picks for SportsLine members, and lately has been especially zeroed in on against the spread picks involving the Cowboys.

Hunt is riding a four-game win streak picking Dallas games, including calling the Cowboys' surprising upset over the Saints last week. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner.

Now, he has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Eagles (stream live on fuboTV). Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a confident point-spread selection. It's only available at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Eagles are beginning to look more like the defending Super Bowl champions that they are. Philly has won two straight and is just a game behind Dallas for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys four weeks ago, but Dallas had no answer for tight end Zach Ertz, who caught 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Wentz passed for 360 yards.

This time around, the Eagles are establishing a running game behind Josh Adams. The rookie out of Notre Dame has received the bulk of carries the last two games, and the Eagles have controlled the clock and won each contest. Adams has 42 carries for 169 yards in wins over the Giants and Redskins.

Just because the Eagles are on the upswing doesn't mean they can cover against the division-rival Cowboys.

Last week against the powerful Saints, the Cowboys limited Drew Brees to 127 yards passing and Alvin Kamara to 36 yards rushing in a statement-making 13-10 victory. The Cowboys rank fourth against the run, sixth against the pass and, most importantly, second in points allowed (18.6 per game).

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, meanwhile, continues to churn out yards and points for Dallas' offense. He's gained 470 yards and has five total touchdowns during the team's four-game win streak, including 151 yards rushing and two trips to the end zone against the Eagles in the first meeting on Nov. 11. Elliott leads the NFL with 240 carries and 1,150 yards, but also has 53 receptions for 423 yards and three receiving touchdowns, all career-highs in the passing game.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but he has unearthed a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Eagles vs. Cowboys? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday, from an accomplished handicapper who is 4-0 on picks involving the Cowboys.