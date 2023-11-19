The Dallas Cowboys aim to stay hot when they travel to Charlotte, N.C., to take on the Carolina Panthers in a NFL Week 11 matchup on Sunday. Dallas owns a 6-3 overall record and enters this match coming off a 49-17 blowout win over the New York Giants. Carolina is 1-8 overall and looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 16-13 to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-5.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium. Dallas is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 42.5 points. Before making any Cowboys vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Cowboys and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Panthers:

Cowboys vs. Panthers spread: Panthers +10.5

Cowboys vs. Panthers over/under: 42.5 points

Cowboys vs. Panthers money line: Panthers +431, Cowboys -596

Cowboys vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Panthers live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Chicago. The Panthers fell just short of the Bears by a score of 16-13. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Carolina in their matchups with Chicago: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers are clearly in rebuilding mode, but have several talented young players to build around. All eyes are rightfully on the development of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The rookie signal caller enters this matchup completing 62.8% off his pass attempts for 1,560 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top target has been veteran Adam Thielen, who enters this matchup with 68 catches for 652 yards and four TDs. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in the NFL in points scored per game (29.9) and fourth in total offense (379.1 yards per game). Prescott has played some of the best football of his career and enters this matchup completing 70.7% of his pass attempts for 2,415 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Prescott's top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma standout has 68 catches for 975 yards and four touchdowns. He enters this matchup with three straight games of 10-plus catches and 150-plus receiving yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Running back Tony Pollard has rushed for 529 yards and two scores. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panthers vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Cowboys on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Panthers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.