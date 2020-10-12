The NFL world was stunned on Sunday when Dak Prescott went down with a serious ankle injury against the Giants. During a third quarter scramble, Prescott suffered a gruesome-looking injury when his right ankle got caught beneath a defender and the turf.
Prescott appeared to be in a lot of pain and was in tears as he was carted off the field in Dallas. He was taken to the hospital before the game ended, and the injury has put the remainder of Prescott's season (and possibly beyond) in doubt.
4️⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k3R7WcKzfW— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 11, 2020
Watching it all play out was difficult, especially considering Prescott is one of the most talented and respected players in the league. As the quarterback was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, a number of current and former players around the NFL sent out their thoughts and well-wishes.
Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020
Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020
The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don’t cry over things you don’t care about immensely.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020
Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oJHaLgidwZ
Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020
Absolutely gutted for Dak.— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020
SMH! Praying for you fam.— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) October 11, 2020
Prayers up for Dak😞— James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 11, 2020
Prayer up to Dak. Man has been through a lot lately. I know his bounce back will be incredible! 🙏🏾🙏🏾.— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) October 11, 2020
Another unfortunate layer of the Prescott injury is the fact that he's playing this season on a one-year franchise tag tender. Prescott and the Cowboys were engaged in a lengthy negotiation process this offseason but the two sides weren't able to reach a long-term deal before the summer deadline.
Not only does the injury put the remainder of Prescott's season in jeopardy, it also puts his big payday in jeopardy as well.
STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020
Makes me SICK! Dak should be on a long term deal, now they will hold an injury like this over him like all teams do. Prayers for him!! This is just wrong.— 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) October 11, 2020
Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is now the Giants offensive coordinator, and he came out to check on Prescott before he was carted off the field.
Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020
Andy Dalton replaced Prescott under center and would be first in line be the Cowboys' starter for the rest of this season.