The Dallas Cowboys registered their first win of the season against a team currently .500 or better in Week 13, downing the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday night thriller, 41-35. It was the highest-scoring "Thursday Night Football" game of the year, and just the fifth regular-season game in NFL history to not feature a single punt.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the star of the show, as he completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. His offense scored on eight of nine possessions (not counting kneel-downs), racked up 411 yards of total offense, went 8 of 14 on third downs and did not turn the ball over. Prescott is now squarely in the MVP race, and his odds experienced a massive jump following the Cowboys' 14th home win in a row.

During the day on Thursday, Prescott was listed at +700 to win NFL MVP at Caesars Sportsbook. He had the fifth-shortest odds behind San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Now, Prescott is +400 to win MVP, trailing just Hurts of the rival Eagles (+210). The best part is that these two MVP favorites face off on "Sunday Night Football" next week.

Prescott has been on a tear as of late. He finished the month of November with 16 touchdown passes. Only four quarterbacks have thrown more touchdowns in a single month in NFL history, with the record being 20 from Tom Brady in October 2007. Over the last six games, Prescott has thrown 20 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's the ninth player in NFL history with 20 or more touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions in a six-game span in a season. Six of the previous eight quarterbacks won NFL MVP that season (2020 Aaron Rodgers, 2019 Lamar Jackson, 2015 Russell Wilson, 2014 Aaron Rodgers, 2013 Peyton Manning, 2011 Drew Brees, 2011 Aaron Rodgers, and 2007 Tom Brady).