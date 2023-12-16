Eagles cornerback Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will not play in Philadelphia's Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks on Monday night, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed to reporters Saturday. Despite going under the knife, ESPN reports that Slay's absence isn't expected to be long, and he is expected to return to the team by the end of the regular season.

When asked how the team will deal with his absence, Sirianni noted that the Eagles have "the right guys in place." He also added that he knew about Slay's procedure early enough in the week that the team was able to prepare with the knowledge they wouldn't have him in the secondary.

On top of Slay, Philadelphia has James Bradberry, Bradley Roby, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo on the cornerback depth chart.

The 32-year-old has played (and started) in 12 games this season. The lone game he missed came back in Week 6 against the Jets where he was also dealing with a knee injury. That said, it's unclear if this latest knee injury that required a scope is related to the one Slay dealt with earlier in the year.

Slay is playing in his fourth season with Philadelphia after coming over in a trade with the Lions in 2020. He's reached the Pro Bowl twice during his Eagles tenure (fifth time overall), including last season as he helped the team reach Super Bowl LVII. This season, Slay has 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and two interceptions and is allowing opposing receivers to catch 61.3% of their targets when he's in coverage.

The Eagles, who are 10-3 and still fighting for first place in the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, play the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 15 and then round out the final month of the season with back-to-back home games against the Giants and Cardinals, and then head to New York to face the Giants at MetLife Stadium in the regular-season finale in Week 18.