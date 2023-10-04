Star wideout Davante Adams is a big name fans of teams not called the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful could be on the move in the near future as Sin City's ball club continues to drop games. However, according to a recent report, that's wishful thinking.

Per ESPN, Adams has been set on playing in Las Vegas long-term. It's something he envisioned doing when he was traded from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Interestingly enough, Adams is also reportedly a believer in rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who had an incredibly impressive preseason.

O'Connell started for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo this past weekend and completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards and one interception while also rushing for a touchdown in the 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has voiced his frustration multiple times since joining the Raiders in 2022. After all, Vegas is 7-14 since the start of last year, and the franchise moved on from Adam's friend and college quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. In May, Adams admitted he doesn't see "eye-to-eye" with the front office and that he's, "going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible."

Adams, who is 30 years old, said after a loss this season that he doesn't have "time to wait around," via Vegas Sports Today. He's said the Raiders have potential and good players on the roster, but that they have to figure out how to play together. While it's been tough sledding, Adams isn't looking for the door.

One of the best receivers in the NFL, Adams has averaged 6.3 receptions and 91.1 receiving yards per game since ditching the green and yellow for the silver and black. He's averaging 99.3 receiving yards per game this season, which would be a career-high.