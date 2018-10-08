DeAndre Hopkins' ridiculous double spin move puts Cowboys on ice, ignites NFL Twitter
The Texans star had Dallas defenders skating and turned heads around the league
DeAndre Hopkins finished Sunday night with nine catches for 151 yards, but one play in particular stood out. In overtime, Hopkins decided that he wanted the Texans' game against the Cowboys to be over, taking a reception 49 yards while shaking off Cowboys defenders along the way with consecutive spin moves.
Hopkins finishing one spin, only to go straight into another one, looked like someone smashing the "B" button on "Madden" and yielded some pretty crazy results.
The Texans went on to kick a field goal to win 19-16, and moved to 2-3 on the season. Hopkins, who leads the NFL with 594 receiving yards, became the topic of conversation after the game, and deservedly so.
It was an exclamation point on what was already a huge game for Hopkins as the Texans try to claw their way back into the AFC South race. If the Texans pick things up, this game -- and this play -- could end up being a pivotal (no pun intended) moment in the season. Hopkins has been playing at an elite level, and the country saw that in full effect on Sunday.
