DeAndre Hopkins' ridiculous double spin move puts Cowboys on ice, ignites NFL Twitter

DeAndre Hopkins finished Sunday night with nine catches for 151 yards, but one play in particular stood out. In overtime, Hopkins decided that he wanted the Texans' game against the Cowboys to be over, taking a reception 49 yards while shaking off Cowboys defenders along the way with consecutive spin moves.

Hopkins finishing one spin, only to go straight into another one, looked like someone smashing the "B" button on "Madden" and yielded some pretty crazy results.

The Texans went on to kick a field goal to win 19-16, and moved to 2-3 on the season. Hopkins, who leads the NFL with 594 receiving yards, became the topic of conversation after the game, and deservedly so.

Bad bad man — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 8, 2018

This man was looking like a beyblade — Kris Kross (@KrisKross35) October 8, 2018

Not a Texans fan. But this is poetry — El pp ley 🇲🇽 (@ppleiner) October 8, 2018

*me in madden — Emory Blake (@EB_TXmade) October 8, 2018

That Hopkins run deserves all of the Chris Berman “Whooop! Whoop!s” Can we bring back a special old school NFL Prime Time? — J.A. Adande (@jadande) October 8, 2018

Insane ball carrying by Hopkins there, what a run — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 8, 2018

"We don't need a No. 1 WR." - #Cowboys



"You thought." - Hopkins — Patrik Walker [No C] (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 8, 2018

Deandre Hopkins running through the Dallas defense like pic.twitter.com/3UuHW7bQ5M — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 8, 2018

It was an exclamation point on what was already a huge game for Hopkins as the Texans try to claw their way back into the AFC South race. If the Texans pick things up, this game -- and this play -- could end up being a pivotal (no pun intended) moment in the season. Hopkins has been playing at an elite level, and the country saw that in full effect on Sunday.