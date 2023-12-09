Derek Carr appeared trending towards playing for the New Orleans Saints this week after being listed as a full participant in Friday's practice. Even with all the injuries Carr has taken, he's set to give it a go this week.

Per multiple reports, Carr will play for the Saints in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after clearing concussion protocol. Carr is dealing with multiple injuries besides the concussion, also battling rib and right shoulder injuries suffered earlier this year. He's left three games this season due to injury.

"I don't really have any concerns," Carr said earlier this week, via NOLA.com. "I did some extra tests and things like that this week, just checking on things. Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect, they showed me the results in comparison to things.

The Saints are on a three-game losing streak, as Carr's struggles have been paramount. Carr has completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,761 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions for an 89.4 passer rating through 12 games. He ranks 13th in completion rate, 27th in touchdown rate (2.8%), 17th in yards per attempt (7.0) and 18th in passer rating.

New Orleans is ranked 19th in scoring (21.4 points per game) and 19th in yards per game (348.3). The numbers are slightly better than last year (22nd in points and 19th in yards), but the 5-7 record in the poor NFC South lingers after paying Carr $150 million over four years this offseason.

If Carr couldn't go, Jameis Winston would have earned the start. The Saints could also be without Taysom Hill, who is listed as questionable with a foot and left hand injury.