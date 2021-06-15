Derek Carr has been in the NFL since 2014, and he's only ever been on one team. Well, technically he's been on two teams: the Oakland Raiders and the Las Vegas Raiders. But he's only ever played for one organization.

And he wants to keep it that way.

Carr was asked at Raiders minicamp on Tuesday to comment on the various bouts of quarterback unhappiness that have popped up throughout this offseason. At different times, it has been reported that Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, and more have been unhappy for one reason or another.

The framing of the question asked of Carr was a bit odd (he was asked why he doesn't complain like other quarterbacks), but he did say something pretty interesting, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. After stating that he puts every ounce of his energy toward winning with the Raiders, Carr added: "I would probably quit football if I had to play somewhere else."

Being the quarterback of the Raiders is a pretty cool gig. The silver and black uniforms are awesome. The Oakland crowds were legendary, and now you get to play in Vegas.

But Carr is still just 30 years old. He's likely got several years left in his arm, and it's not like the Raiders are the best-run organization in football. It's entirely possible that if he were to go somewhere else, he'd be in a better football situation than he's been in during his seven-year career so far. Just don't expect him to see it that way.