The Dolphins have been busy reinforcing their defense early in 2023 NFL free agency. On Tuesday, they pivoted to the other side of the ball, agreeing to terms with running back Raheem Mostert on a two-year contract, the veteran's agent announced. Later in the day, despite reported interest in a potential trade for Vikings star Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins also agreed to a new two-year deal with Jeff Wilson Jr., who split carries with Mostert late in 2022, according to NFL Media.

Mostert, 30, has spent the last six seasons working under coach Mike McDaniel, dating to their time with the 49ers. He led Miami with 891 rushing yards in 2022, and will earn $5.6 million on his new deal, per NFL Media. The contract includes $2.2M guaranteed, and can escalate to $7.6M with incentives, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Wilson, who was acquired from the 49ers at the trade deadline, ran for 392 yards in eight games last year. His deal is worth up to $8.2M, per NFL Media, suggesting he's just as viable a candidate to serve as the Dolphins' lead ball-carrier moving forward.

Cook, a Miami-area native and four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, has reportedly also been on the team's radar. The Dolphins had interest in acquiring the four-time 1,000-yard rusher as of early Tuesday, according to the Herald, especially as Minnesota says farewell to some highly paid fan favorites. But all indications are that Cook will stay put for the time being. A $2M piece of the veteran's salary becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, per ProFootballTalk, providing a potential deadline. But Cook is currently unlikely to pass a physical due to lingering shoulder issues, PFT added, complicating his availability.