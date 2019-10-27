Dolphins reportedly agree to trade running back Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake may be the next Miami Dolphins' starter that is headed out the door. On Sunday, the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins have agreed in principle to trade Drake, a veteran running back who broke into the NFL with Miami as a third-round pick in the 2016 draft. While the identity of the team that will acquire him is not known, the Herald is reporting that an agreement was reached between the Dolphins and another NFL team on Saturday night.

The Dolphins announced on Sunday that Drake would not travel with the team to Pittsburgh, an indication he's played his last game with the team.

The Tennessee Titans and Lions are among the teams that are reportedly interested in trading for Drake, who has rushed for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns (while averaging 4.6 yards per carry) during his time with the Dolphins. He also has 116 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns that included his game-winning score against the New England Patriots in 2018 that has been dubbed "The Miracle in Miami."

Miami, winless through six games, has already traded several starters during the 2019 season. On Aug. 31, the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. On Sept. 16, Miami traded free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick.

The Titans' running game is currently led by Derrick Henry, who rushed for 506 yards and five touchdowns during the first seven weeks of the season. Tennessee could use more depth at the position, however, as quarterback Marcus Mariota is currently the team's second-leading rusher behind Henry.

Detroit is in dire need of an upgrade at the running back position after placing Kerryon Johnson on injured reserved last week.