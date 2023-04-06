Tyreek Hill is one of the most exciting players in the NFL, but if you want to see him play, you better do it soon, because he might not be around much longer. The Dolphins receiver, who's coming off the best season of his career, is already thinking about retirement and it seems he's planning to call it quits way sooner than anyone expected.

During an interview on the Totally Offensive podcast this week, Hill was asked how much longer he plans on playing and he gave a very surprising answer. The 29-year-old playmaker, who just finished his seventh season, only plans to play for three more years.

"I'm going for 10," Hill said. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits."

If Hill ends up playing 10 seasons, that means he'd be calling it quits following the 2025 season.

There's no guarantee that Hill will stick with that timeline, but if he does, that's definitely some shocking news for an electrifying player like Hill, who's still at the top of his game. During the 2022 season, Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards. Not only were both of those numbers career highs, but they also both ranked second in the NFL.

If you're wondering how serious Hill is about retiring, he seems to be pretty set, and the most telling sign is that he already knows what he wants to do with his post-football life.

"So I really want to get into the gaming space," Hill said. "I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform to create a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm going to just sign different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

Hill also mentioned that he might want to go into the "business side" of football and that he might even consider going into coaching.

"I want to do so many things in my life," Hill said.

During the lengthy interview, Hill also touched on several other topics. Besides talking about retirement, Hill also revealed what led him to request a trade from the Chiefs in 2022. And if fans in Kansas City are looking for someone to blame for the trade demand, that person should probably be Christian Kirk.

Following Kansas City's loss to the Bengals in the AFC title game, Hill got a call from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who asked if the receiver was interested in getting a new contract this offseason.

Hill's reply?

"Let's see what happens during the offseason and we'll take it from there," the receiver said.

After Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, Hill became dead set on getting a new contract that surpassed Kirk's.

"Christian Kirk got a crazy deal," Hill said. "He signed a deal and he surpassed me and.... I'm not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I'm not. I'm just not."

The Chiefs didn't want to pay his asking price, leading to his trade request. In the end, Hill was shipped off to Miami, where he inked a four-year, $120 million extension.

The Dolphins are actually scheduled to play the Chiefs this year, and Hill is already looking forward to that matchup. The game is expected to be played in Kansas City, and if everything goes as planned for the receiver, he'll be pulling out his patented peace sign against his old team.

"I hate to say it, I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all," Hill said. "I hate to do it, but guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

Although he won't be rooting for the Chiefs when they play the Dolphins, Hill still seems to be fond of the team that drafted him. The receiver said he watched Kansas City's Super Bowl win from Japan and that he was rooting for his old teammates like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

"I was in Tokyo watching the Super Bowl, so I was watching and I was just happy for my guys," Hill said. "Even though I wasn't a part of it, I still feel like I'm a part of it. Watching [Mahomes] and Kelce win. Watching [Andy Reid] get another Super Bowl ring adding to his amazing head coaching career... it felt good to watch the boys win."

Hill didn't get a Super Bowl ring this year, but he did make the playoffs with the Dolphins, which means he's now been to the postseason seven times in his seven-year career, including 2019, when he won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The interview with Hill lasted for nearly 45 minutes and you can check out the entire thing by clicking here.