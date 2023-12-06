Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill , amid a potential record-setting season at wide receiver and makes a strong case for himself to be the MVP of the National Football League, recently put former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown atop his list of the best receivers in NFL history. Hill recognized Brown while naming his top five receivers during an appearance on Robert Griffin III's "RG3 and The Ones" podcast.

Hill put Brown atop a list that also included Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Steve Largent and Santana Moss. In explaining his rationale, Hill said that he defined the greatest receivers as "guys that have changed the position," putting Brown atop that category.

"A lot of people may not agree with that, but AB, he was a problem," Hill said.

When Brown ended up recognizing Hill's list in a post on his X account, Hill quoted Brown's post and shared that Brown inspired him to "chase greatness".

Although his career was ultimately derailed be personal and legal issues, Antonio Brown was nonetheless one of the NFL's defining receivers of the 2010s. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice while also leading the league in receiving touchdowns in 2018. Brown was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, and his 12,291 career receiving yards ranks 24th all-time.

With five weeks left to go in the regular season, Hill has set a new career-high in receiving yards (1481) with an astonishing 123.4 yards per game, giving him a realistic chance at becoming the first player in NFL history to have 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Hill's season has been dominant enough that it has put him in the MVP conversation, and he would be the first non-quarterback to win the award since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012.