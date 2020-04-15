Donald Trump 'tired of watching old games,' adds team owners, Dana White, Vince McMahon to advisory group
Major sports commissioners, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones are among the notable names involved
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is putting together an advisory group that will work to reopen the country economically. Included in the large collection of advisors are the commissioners of the country's four major sports leagues and some other notable sports executives.
The group will also include Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, rounding out a swath of owners who have been complimentary towards Trump at some point during his tenure in office. Of course, while the stated purpose of the group is economic recovery, it does seem that Trump has some additional motives in mind with regards to including these people in this group.
Suddenly, it's incredibly easy to imagine Trump watching a rerun of an older baseball game where Brandon Inge hits a home run off of Jake Westbrook and being utterly bored out of his mind.
Three of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States -- MLB, the NHL and the NBA -- have suspended their seasons as a result of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The NBA was the first to announce its suspension after center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the respiratory disease that has become a global pandemic. Each league has expressed different expectations for when they'll return.
The NFL, the country's fourth major professional sports league and the most popular among Americans, has only needed to adjust its plan for this year's draft, to this point, with it being done virtually. Golf majors have been postponed or canceled, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed until next year.
