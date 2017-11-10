Doug Baldwin on Thursday-night football: 'This s--- should be illegal'

Doug Baldwin is the latest player to voice his contempt for Thursday-night football.

"This s--- should be illegal," the Seahawks wide receiver said of Thursday-after-Sunday games, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. "It is not OK. It's not OK. You can quote me on that. This is not OK. ... Absolutely, guys do not have enough time to recover. You can't recover in four days."

Baldwin's remarks came shortly after the Seahawks beat the Cardinals in a game in which cornerback Richard Sherman was lost for the season after suffering an torn Achilles.

Incidentally, Sherman spoke harshly about Thursday-night football last December, days before the Seahawks faced the Rams.

"Poopfest. It's terrible," Sherman said at the time. "We got home like 1 o'clock in the morning, something like that on Monday and then you've got to play again. Congratulations, NFL, you did it again. But they've been doing it all season, so I guess we're the last ones to get the middle finger."

Not surprisingly, Baldwin, who played the game with a quad injury, wasn't alone in his thoughts. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said the NFL needs to "change the format."

"It's extremely tough, man," he said, via the News Tribune. "When you watch the game you see those guys dropping down on both sides with serious injuries, minor injuries -- you know, we play a very physical sport and to ask us to turn around and be ready after Sunday to turn around and have our body be OK on that Thursday is just really tough for us to do. Hope the league is watching and hopefully they'll look at it and see what's happened and change the format.

"If you're going to give us the Thursday-night game ... maybe give us a bye week before."

At the final whistle, the Seahawks were down six starters and three Cardinals' players suffered serious injuries.

Once again, this Thursday night "showcase" needs to end. #Seahawks lose 6 starters, Richard Sherman for the year https://t.co/kQuWvvXUb9 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 10, 2017

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said that left tackle D.J. Humphries, safety Tyvon Branch and tight end Ifeanyi Momah left the game with serious injuries and all could be lost for the season.

"It looks right now like D.J. is ACL," Arians told reporters. "Tyvon is also a knee, don't know what the severity is. Momah, I think, cracked an ankle. Possibility all of those guys will be on IR."