Drew Brees confirms he's staying with Saints, doesn't think Tom Brady will leave Patriots
Brees, scheduled to be a free agent, confirms the only team he'll consider is the Saints
Drew Brees announced he'll return to the NFL for a 20th season last month, and the only team the NFL's all-time passing leader will play for is the New Orleans Saints. Speaking on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI in Boston, Brees confirmed his allegiance to the New Orleans Saints, not even entertaining any other offers in free agency.
"Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere," Brees said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. "I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life."
Brees will be a free agent later this month, but won't be part of the quarterback domino game led by Tom Brady and his potential departure from the New England Patriots. With Brees heading back to the Saints, Teddy Bridgewater will join the quarterback roulette as an unrestricted free agent while No. 3 quarterback Taysom Hill is a restricted free agent.
It's possible the Patriots could consider Bridgewater as a potential replacement for Brady, but Brees doesn't see him leaving the only franchise Brady has ever played for.
"I love Tom Brady. ... He's a legend. I don't see him going anywhere," Brees said. "But I can't speak for him or anybody else."
Brees did not confirm 2020 will be his final season, adding he can play until he's 45. At this point, the Saints quarterback is taking things "year to year" with his football future, only entertaining any offers from the Saints.
Brees is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL, even though he showed signs of diminished arm strength in the playoffs. Brees led the NFL in completion percentage (74.3%), throwing for 2,979 yards with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 11 games (116.3 passer rating). Despite Brees missing five games with a thumb injury, he still made the Pro Bowl and completed over 70% of his passes for the fourth consecutive year.
Brees became the NFL's all-time passing leader in touchdowns this past season, holding the record with 547. He also is the league's all-time leader in passing yards with 77,416. Brees has led the NFL in passing yards six times, touchdowns four times and passer rating twice. He has thrown for 5,000-plus yards five times, the most in NFL history.
