Drew Brees' NFL record: Peyton Manning had the best reaction, but there were other highlights too

Brees set the NFL's all-time passing yards record on Monday night

It was expected that Drew Brees would pass Peyton Manning for the all-time passing yards record on Monday night in New Orleans, but the way that it happened was pretty special. During the second quarter of the Saints' game against the Redskins, Brees connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass to claim the record. 

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning's previous record of 71,940 yards with that touchdown connection, and it was a pretty special moment to behold in New Orleans. The game came to a halt in order to honor Brees' accomplishment, and plenty of people on social media took time to pay tribute to the veteran quarterback for his impressive feat.

The best response of all came from an unexpected source -- Manning himself. 

But there were plenty other responses as well, most of them congratulatory and positive in nature. 

But there were also a number of responses that poked fun at just how strange and excessive the ceremony was following the record-breaking pass. It's hard to argue that some aspects were a bit over the top. Take, for instance, the laminated certificate ... or the grown man literally crying in the stands.

In any case, congratulations to Drew Brees, who now owns the most passing yards in NFL history and yet may somehow still be underrated. Can't wait to do this all again when he passes Manning's touchdowns record.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often...

