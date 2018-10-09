Drew Brees' NFL record: Peyton Manning had the best reaction, but there were other highlights too

It was expected that Drew Brees would pass Peyton Manning for the all-time passing yards record on Monday night in New Orleans, but the way that it happened was pretty special. During the second quarter of the Saints' game against the Redskins, Brees connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass to claim the record.

Drew Brees was mic'd up for one of the biggest plays of his career and a historical @NFL moment! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/6lQOf9j7Gh — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning's previous record of 71,940 yards with that touchdown connection, and it was a pretty special moment to behold in New Orleans. The game came to a halt in order to honor Brees' accomplishment, and plenty of people on social media took time to pay tribute to the veteran quarterback for his impressive feat.

The best response of all came from an unexpected source -- Manning himself.

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

But there were plenty other responses as well, most of them congratulatory and positive in nature.

Drew Brees' close friend and New Orleans' own @TheEllenShow with a message for No. 9! #goSaints pic.twitter.com/N9OzS565C8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!👍🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018

Congratulation to one of the all time great QB’s of our time. He’s a better person then he is a QB if you can imagine that. Young men , take notice. Be like a Drew Brees. Congrats 9 ,… https://t.co/mmRNBggLGG — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) October 9, 2018

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

“Hey, you’re going to accomplish anything you want in life that you work for, right? I love you boys.” — Drew Brees to his three sons, moments after setting the NFL’s all-time pass yardage record pic.twitter.com/XE0mBKrMRB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees been that guy for awhile now man that was a special moment 🙏🏾 — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) October 9, 2018

Congratulations to Drew Brees. Setting the all time record for Passing Yards with a 62 yd TD pass is such a fitting way to make history. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! What a way to set the record. Awesome to have your family there to enjoy that moment. #Respect — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) October 9, 2018

Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! One of the best to ever do it! You're an amazing football player and even better man, husband & father! -- Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) October 9, 2018

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

But there were also a number of responses that poked fun at just how strange and excessive the ceremony was following the record-breaking pass. It's hard to argue that some aspects were a bit over the top. Take, for instance, the laminated certificate ... or the grown man literally crying in the stands.

“Now which one of you in the office of the league whose teams make $15 billion a year has that Microsoft Office password. That’s right, Jim. Jim, can you make a certificate for us to give to Drew Brees tonight?” pic.twitter.com/F0wwzlBX4N — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 9, 2018

Did Brees break the passing record or cure cancer? Can’t tell from the way they are gushing on the broadcast — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 9, 2018

I’m happy for Drew Brees and that ceremony was cool but I was also hoping there was a ref in the background quietly flagging the Saints for eight consecutive delay of games — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 9, 2018

In any case, congratulations to Drew Brees, who now owns the most passing yards in NFL history and yet may somehow still be underrated. Can't wait to do this all again when he passes Manning's touchdowns record.