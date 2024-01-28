The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network, after letting Brian Johnson go after one year in the position. Moore will be Philly's third offensive coordinator in three years.

Moore was the offensive coordinator for Eagles' rival Dallas Cowboys from 2019 to 2022. He was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

After offensive struggles this season, the Eagles were looking for someone to bring a fresh perspective for Jalen Hurts and Co.

"We're bringing in a guy to bring in new ideas, to do the things that he's done in the past," head coach Nick Sirianni said a few days before the new hiring (via NBC Sports). "It'd be crazy not to add some of the things that we've done in the past here, as well."

Sirianni explained their vision for the new hire, saying they were looking for "a guy who has a vision, a guy who's going to call the plays, a guy who's going to be able to coach a quarterback."

They clearly believe that Moore can be that guy.

Sirianni said it is important for their new coordinator to work with Hurts "hand in hand to make sure we're getting back to where we need to be."

In his four years as the offensive coordinator in Dallas, Moore's offense was second in points per game (27.7) and were top-6 in offensive rankings three times. With the Chargers, his offense ranked 21st.

Moore's first coaching job was as the quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys in 2018 and was promoted the next season.

The Eagles also interviewed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson