Eagles fan crashes Doug Pederson's postgame press conference, asks the coach a question
Who let him in?
The Dallas Cowboys had lots of trouble breaking through the Eagles' defenses on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field but the same can't be said for one Philly fan who somehow found a way into Doug Pederson's press conference after the game. The uninvited, un-credentialed fan's presence was a short-lived surprise.
During the coach's postgame presser, an Eagles fan hiding amongst the group of media piped up and spoke over an actual reporter in order to ask Pederson a question about the team's Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants.
"Doug, meeting Eli next weekend, what do you think?" asked the random fan.
Pederson seemed to know something was fishy right away, as he turned to security and asked "who is this?" Maybe it was the poor question (Eli Manning likely won't even start next week's game) or perhaps it was the fact that the guy was wearing a goofy winter hat.
Either way, Pederson wasn't fooled and called for a "timeout" while security acted quickly to kick the guy out.
"Holy cow, this will be on SportsCenter," said the stunned Eagles coach.
And this fella, who may or may not have been aided by liquid courage, apparently wasn't the only un-credentialed fan in the media room. According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, the guy also brought some friends with him (they can be seen sitting in the back of the room wearing Eagles gear in the video above) and they were also promptly kicked out alongside him.
Allowing one, single rogue fan to penetrate your defenses is somewhat understandable, but allowing an entire entourage of poorly disguised supporters to sneak in? Well, that might be the Eagles' worst attempt at stopping a pass so far this year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Dez Bryant would sign with DAL in 2020
If the door is still open, Bryant is willing to walk through it
-
Lamar Jackson wants to play vs. Steelers
The MVP frontrunner wants to put hands on the Steelers, figuratively speaking
-
Cooper points at scheme in loss to PHI
Different year, new offensive coordinator, same tune?
-
Prospects to watch in Fiesta Bowl
There will be a plethora of early picks in the 2020 Draft playing in this game on both sides
-
Prospects to watch in Camping World Bowl
The focus is on defense for these two teams in Orlando
-
Prospects to watch in the Peach Bowl
Joe Burrow looks to advance his Tigers to the national championship game
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Cardinals upset Seahawks in Seattle
Drake and the Cardinals stun the Seahawks to knock Seattle out of top seed in NFC
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game