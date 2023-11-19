When the Eagles visit the Chiefs on Monday night, they'll be without former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion Derek Barnett, who was ruled out Sunday due to personal reasons, the team announced.

Barnett, 27, hasn't been a pivotal member of the Eagles' pass rush for years, but his abrupt absence is notable considering his recent history with the team. After missing all but one game due to injury in 2022, Barnett reportedly received permission to seek a trade prior to the start of 2023, only to remain on the Eagles' active roster. He's yet to take more than 25% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps this year, and he was a healthy inactive for the team's Week 10 win over the Cowboys.

Drafted 14th overall in 2017, Barnett was once a full-time starter off the edge in Philly, where he logged at least five sacks in three of his first four NFL seasons. He famously recovered Brandon Graham's fourth-quarter forced fumble to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII as a rookie, but he's also had a reputation for costly personal fouls.

In his absence Monday, the Eagles figure to lean on rookie first-rounder Nolan Smith as pass-rushing relief behind Graham, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. The latter trio has a combined 16 sacks this season.