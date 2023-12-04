The Philadelphia Eagles were already trailing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game rematch, but it looked like they would take an even bigger blow late in the second half when quarterback Jalen Hurts left the field and headed into the blue medical tent for evaluation, then went back to the locker room. According to the Eagles, Hurts was evaluated for a concussion, but soon after he returned to the field -- and almost immediately threw a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with a little over five minutes remaining.

Hurts took a big hit from Eagles linebackers Fred Warner and Oren Burks while trying to scramble for a first down late in the third quarter. He appeared to get sandwiched between the two backers.

He went into the tent for several minutes, then jogged to the locker room.

Philadelphia entered this game at 10-1 and in control of first place in the NFC, but a Hurts concussion would've led to big problems for Philadelphia. In the event that the game ends in an Eagles loss, Philly would be just a game ahead of San Francisco, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. And the Eagles play the Cowboys in Dallas next week.

Hurts' status ahead of the showdown with Dallas will surely be one of the biggest stories in the NFL this coming week.