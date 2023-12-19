James Bradberry had his worst game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. The soft-spoken Bradberry had few words when describing the horrendous performance.

Bradberry was picked on in coverage throughout Monday's loss, allowing six of seven completions for 112 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions -- including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 33 seconds remaining in a 20-17 defeat.

"I was just playing the sticks. We (were) in man (coverage)," Bradberry said after the loss, via a team transcript. "He just ran past me because I was sitting at the sticks."

Bradberry gave up four completions to Lock on the final drive, as the Seahawks quarterback was specifically targeting him. Lock went 4 of 4 for 87 yards and a touchdown (118.8 rating) when targeting Bradberry on that final drive. The Seahawks scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, as Bradberry allowed 5 of 6 completions for 99 yards and a touchdown (118.8 rating).

The Eagles defense played better as a unit in Matt Patricia's first game as the play-caller, allowing 297 yards and 5.0 yards per play. 135 yards came in the fourth quarter, as Bradberry was responsible for 99 of them.

The play-calling may have changed, but Bradberry still struggled. Bradberry took accountability for his performance and didn't mention the changes made on defense playing a factor.

"We did pretty good. I just didn't play well today. I have to play better.," Bradberry said. "You probably wouldn't be asking me that question if we won and I made a play. But I didn't play well, so it wasn't really difficult for the team."

Bradberry has allowed 56.2% of passes thrown his way to be caught, giving up nine touchdowns to only one interception for a 90.4 passer rating. It doesn't help when rookie cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks combined to allow no completions on five targets in the same game.

Bradberry is struggling to play at that All-Pro level that got him re-signed by the Eagles this offseason. His days as a starter may be numbered if the poor play keeps up.