The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 10-1 on Sunday with an emotional victory over the Buffalo Bills. In the pouring rain, the Eagles came back from a 10-point deficit, thanks to three second-half passing touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, and an absurd 59-yard field goal from Jake Elliott in poor conditions to send the game to overtime.

One player who had a pretty interesting day was Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Phillips was involved in a couple of scuffles, including one play where he jumped offsides on a "Tush Push" setup. On that "play," Phillips ran through Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, taking him down to the ground. Eagles center Jason Kelce called Phillips' decision "bullshit," and said that he needs to be fined.

"I thought it was bullshit at the time," Kelce told 94WIP, via Audacy.com. "He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play."

Check out what happened, here:

Phillips was also involved in a heated interaction on the sideline, where he got into the face of an Eagles fan. Phillips later claimed on Instagram that a fan threatened him and his family, which led to his emotional response.

Kelce said he didn't know what happened with Phillips and the fan, but that the NFL absolutely needs to discipline him for attempting to hurt Jurgens.

"Now, I'm not going to comment on the rest of the game," Kelce said. "There were things happening with the fans, I don't know what happened that got him that fired up. But I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow, I really do."