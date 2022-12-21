The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a memorable, come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They erased a 17-point second half deficit en route to a 40-34 overtime win, thanks to a game-winning pick six from Rayshawn Jenkins.

As happy as the Jaguars were, the Philadelphia Eagles were just as pleased with the result, considering that the Cowboys are one of their biggest rivals in the NFC East. In an effort to say "thank you" to former Eagles head coach and current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization ordered 35 cheesesteaks from a Jacksonville restaurant and sent them to the team.

"I was in shock. Not by the amount of sandwiches because we do that many sandwiches quite often," Philly's Finest owner Jeff Harris told the Florida Times-Union. "We opened in 2001. A couple of months ago, we just sold our one millionth cheesesteak. But to have somebody call down from Philly was kind of a little bit overwhelming."

A spokesperson for the Jaguars told the Florida Times-Union that the cheesesteaks and fries were "promptly eaten." They also came with a special note.

"Coach Pederson, enjoy a taste of Philly! Great win over the Cowboys! Next time you are out at the beach, please stop in and see us at Philly's Finest 15th Ave. N. Jax Beach," a note that came with the order read.

It's certainly not all that surprising that the Eagles are extending a "thank you" to Pederson and his team. After all, Pederson served as the Eagles head coach for five seasons and even helped secure the first Super Bowl title in franchise history for Philadelphia.

And the Jaguars' win made life a whole lot easier for the Eagles as the playoffs approach. Following the Cowboys' defeat, the Eagles now need to just win one game over the final three weeks of the regular season to win the NFC East and clinch a first round bye throughout the postseason.

The Eagles, who own a 13-1 record, face the Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to do so without the services of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's win over the Chicago Bears last week and his status is unknown for this week's contest.